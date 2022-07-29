Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on September 2nd

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:LRE opened at GBX 443.40 ($5.34) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 395.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 430.73. The firm has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.93. Lancashire has a 52-week low of GBX 342.40 ($4.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 686.50 ($8.27). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.81.

In related news, insider Natalie Kershaw purchased 12,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 395 ($4.76) per share, with a total value of £49,943.80 ($60,173.25).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LRE shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lancashire from GBX 525 ($6.33) to GBX 550 ($6.63) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Lancashire from GBX 482 ($5.81) to GBX 487 ($5.87) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.43) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($7.47) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 574.43 ($6.92).

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

