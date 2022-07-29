Larson Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $263,000. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 58,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 125,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,050,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $105.56. 11,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,327,210. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.78. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.63 and a twelve month high of $115.66.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.