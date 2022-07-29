Larson Financial Group LLC Has $694,000 Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,654,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,416,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,797,000 after acquiring an additional 48,280 shares during the period.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.22. 1,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,960. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $66.86 and a 12-month high of $85.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.68.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile
First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).
