Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 252.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,631 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 480,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,242,000 after purchasing an additional 37,351 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 172,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after acquiring an additional 26,295 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 300,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,208,000 after purchasing an additional 26,376 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of SLYG traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,465. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.38 and a 12-month high of $96.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.28 and its 200 day moving average is $78.73.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

