Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 35,133 Shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) by 5,099.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,133 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 761.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,063,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,996,000 after buying an additional 940,244 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 627,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,084,000 after buying an additional 10,907 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $21,843,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 313,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,031,000 after buying an additional 61,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in United States Oil Fund by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 65,138 shares during the last quarter.

Get United States Oil Fund alerts:

United States Oil Fund Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSEARCA:USO traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.18. The stock had a trading volume of 39,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,539,818. United States Oil Fund LP has a twelve month low of $43.42 and a twelve month high of $92.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.24.

About United States Oil Fund

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.