Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 9,974 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,974 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 23.3% during the first quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Next Level Private LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 30.6% during the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 173,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after buying an additional 40,632 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.7% in the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 32,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in AT&T by 45.4% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 40,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 12,740 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $18.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,708,332. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $21.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.02. The company has a market capitalization of $132.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.17.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

