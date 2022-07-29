Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 386 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,654 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Medtronic by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Medtronic by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.12. 20,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,181,622. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $86.70 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.63 and a 200-day moving average of $101.50.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 72.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MDT. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.13.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.