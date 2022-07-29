Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $119.13

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$119.13 and traded as high as C$122.88. Lassonde Industries shares last traded at C$122.88, with a volume of 2,077 shares traded.

Separately, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$170.00 to C$169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$840.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$119.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$136.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Lassonde Industries’s payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

