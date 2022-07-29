LBRY Credits (LBC) Trading Up 3.5% This Week

LBRY Credits (LBC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 29th. One LBRY Credits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, LBRY Credits has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. LBRY Credits has a market capitalization of $11.62 million and $34,451.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits’ genesis date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 767,800,721 coins and its circulating supply is 654,237,215 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io.

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

