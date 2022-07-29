LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $9.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $12.00.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded LegalZoom.com from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.29.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

LegalZoom.com Stock Up 0.2 %

LegalZoom.com stock opened at $10.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average of $13.57. LegalZoom.com has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $40.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $154.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.66 million. LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 21.77% and a negative return on equity of 1,446.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that LegalZoom.com will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the first quarter worth about $63,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 49.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

About LegalZoom.com

(Get Rating)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.