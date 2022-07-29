Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Price Target Cut to €74.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from €77.00 ($78.57) to €74.00 ($75.51) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Legrand from €96.00 ($97.96) to €103.00 ($105.10) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Legrand from €94.00 ($95.92) to €90.00 ($91.84) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Legrand from €120.00 ($122.45) to €95.00 ($96.94) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price target on Legrand from €95.00 ($96.94) to €100.00 ($102.04) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.00.

OTCMKTS:LGRDY opened at $16.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.81. Legrand has a 12-month low of $14.13 and a 12-month high of $23.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.2465 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

