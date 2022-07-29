LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 990 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

LexAurum Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,166 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,740,891 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,106,895,000 after purchasing an additional 791,443 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,858,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,242 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,174,424 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,792,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,263 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,953,781,000 after buying an additional 4,571,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $1,884,917,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of VZ opened at $45.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.02 and a 200 day moving average of $51.34. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32. The firm has a market cap of $191.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

