Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Liberty Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 26th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. Capital One Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Liberty Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LBRT. Barclays boosted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Liberty Energy from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Liberty Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,403.00 and a beta of 2.37.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.39. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $942.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity at Liberty Energy

In other Liberty Energy news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,080,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,080,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP R Sean Elliott sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $183,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 196,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,614,021.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,571,000 shares of company stock valued at $430,001,180 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,064,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,309,000 after purchasing an additional 352,065 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 132,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 58,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

