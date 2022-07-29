Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.46

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 206855 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on LGD. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Liberty Gold in a report on Thursday, April 14th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Liberty Gold from C$1.80 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Liberty Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$158.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Liberty Gold ( TSE:LGD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Gold Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sean Allan Tetzlaff acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,000 shares in the company, valued at C$92,610. Insiders have purchased a total of 120,000 shares of company stock worth $66,400 in the last 90 days.

About Liberty Gold

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 749 owned unpatented claims, 99 leased unpatented claims, 633 acres of leased patented claims, 160 acres of leased private land, and 926 acres of leased State covering an area of 7,194 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 622 unpatented lode claims covering 4,845 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

Featured Stories

