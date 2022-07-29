Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Trading Down 3%

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD – Get Rating) shares fell 3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49. 122,144 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 385,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on LGD. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Liberty Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Liberty Gold from C$1.80 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Get Liberty Gold alerts:

Liberty Gold Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$154.90 million and a PE ratio of -3.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Liberty Gold ( TSE:LGD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Liberty Gold Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sean Allan Tetzlaff purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$92,610. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 120,000 shares of company stock worth $66,400.

Liberty Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 749 owned unpatented claims, 99 leased unpatented claims, 633 acres of leased patented claims, 160 acres of leased private land, and 926 acres of leased State covering an area of 7,194 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 622 unpatented lode claims covering 4,845 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.