Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 157,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.07% of Liberty Latin America worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 5,221.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 15,925 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

In other news, SVP Aamir Hussain purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Aamir Hussain acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder John C. Malone acquired 567,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $4,599,594.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 567,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,602.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 1,144,302 shares of company stock valued at $9,289,089 in the last 90 days. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LILA opened at $7.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $14.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.46.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. Liberty Latin America had a positive return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

