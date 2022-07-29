Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL – Get Rating) shares rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 6,175 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 56,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Liminal BioSciences Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 million, a P/E ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 246.63% and a net margin of 3,107.45%. On average, research analysts predict that Liminal BioSciences Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Liminal BioSciences Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Liminal BioSciences stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Liminal BioSciences Inc. ( NASDAQ:LMNL Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 79,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.26% of Liminal BioSciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel small molecule drug therapeutics for inflammatory, fibrotic, and metabolic diseases in Canada and the United Kingdom. The company's lead product candidate is fezagepras (PBI-4050), which has been completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary, liver, cardiac, or skin fibrosis with fezagepras or related derivatives and respiratory diseases.

