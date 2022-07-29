Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank lessened its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up about 2.2% of Camden National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $12,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 158.1% during the first quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 7.9% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in shares of Linde by 7.9% during the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 380,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,486,000 after purchasing an additional 27,993 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in Linde by 49.0% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 4,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Linde by 25.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 104,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,438,000 after acquiring an additional 21,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Price Performance

LIN opened at $296.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $298.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $149.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $265.12 and a 1 year high of $352.18.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.11. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on LIN. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Linde from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.60.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.