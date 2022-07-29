Linker Coin Price Tops $0.0428 on Major Exchanges (LNC)

Linker Coin (LNC) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Linker Coin has a total market cap of $4.83 million and $429.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linker Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0428 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Linker Coin has traded up 41.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Linker Coin Coin Profile

Linker Coin is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Linker Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linker Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linker Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

