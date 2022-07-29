Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Short Interest Update

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,100 shares, a decline of 52.6% from the June 30th total of 359,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 283.5 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lion from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.
Lion Price Performance
LIOPF stock remained flat at $10.27 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.29. Lion has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $10.27.
Lion Company Profile
Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, dental rinses, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.
