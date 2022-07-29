Lithium (LITH) Hits Market Cap of $4.66 Million

Lithium (LITH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. Lithium has a market cap of $4.66 million and $216,008.00 worth of Lithium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lithium has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One Lithium coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.44 or 0.00866786 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004220 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002198 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00016045 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Lithium Profile

Lithium’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,664,825,217 coins. Lithium’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lithium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lithium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lithium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lithium using one of the exchanges listed above.

