Lithium (LITH) Hits Market Cap of $4.66 Million

Lithium (LITH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. Lithium has a market cap of $4.66 million and $216,008.00 worth of Lithium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lithium has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One Lithium coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.
Lithium Profile
Lithium’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,664,825,217 coins. Lithium’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Lithium Coin Trading
