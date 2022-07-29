Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Given New GBX 72 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 71 ($0.86) to GBX 72 ($0.87) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.70) to GBX 61 ($0.73) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.72) to GBX 61 ($0.73) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

NYSE LYG opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.37.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.0385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 6,942 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 31,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 392,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 56,872 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 319,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 23,606 shares in the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

