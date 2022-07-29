Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.80 on September 12th

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON LLOY opened at GBX 45.16 ($0.54) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 43.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 46.53. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 38.10 ($0.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 56 ($0.67). The stock has a market cap of £31.15 billion and a PE ratio of 645.86.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on LLOY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 61 ($0.73) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a GBX 52 ($0.63) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 56 ($0.67).

Insider Buying and Selling

About Lloyds Banking Group

In other news, insider Harmeen Mehta bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £8,600 ($10,361.45). In other news, insider William Chalmers acquired 149,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £64,461.30 ($77,664.22). Also, insider Harmeen Mehta bought 20,000 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £8,600 ($10,361.45).

(Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.