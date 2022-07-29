Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Receives GBX 54.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 55 ($0.66).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 61 ($0.73) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a GBX 52 ($0.63) target price on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.72) to GBX 61 ($0.73) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of LLOY stock opened at GBX 45.17 ($0.54) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 43.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 46.53. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 38.10 ($0.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 56 ($0.67). The firm has a market capitalization of £31.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 644.43.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.71%.

In other news, insider Harmeen Mehta bought 20,000 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £8,600 ($10,361.45). In related news, insider William Chalmers acquired 149,910 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £64,461.30 ($77,664.22). Also, insider Harmeen Mehta acquired 20,000 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £8,600 ($10,361.45).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

