Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Price Target Raised to C$154.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$154.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

LBLCF has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$120.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$110.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Loblaw Companies Price Performance

Shares of LBLCF stock opened at $91.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.01 and its 200 day moving average is $86.71. Loblaw Companies has a twelve month low of $64.83 and a twelve month high of $94.54.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.