Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target Raised to C$136.00 at CIBC

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$129.00 to C$136.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
L has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$122.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Desjardins upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Loblaw Companies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$120.50.
TSE L opened at C$119.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$115.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$110.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.06. The company has a market cap of C$39.22 billion and a PE ratio of 20.46. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of C$82.28 and a 1 year high of C$123.18.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.44%.
In other Loblaw Companies news, Director Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.55, for a total transaction of C$562,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$662,270.09.
Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.
