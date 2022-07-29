LOCGame Achieves Market Cap of $1.21 Million (LOCG)

LOCGame (LOCG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. During the last seven days, LOCGame has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. LOCGame has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $95,284.00 worth of LOCGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LOCGame coin can currently be bought for $0.0241 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.39 or 0.00870424 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004239 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001552 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002206 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00015948 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001728 BTC.
LOCGame Coin Profile
LOCGame’s total supply is 148,053,144 coins and its circulating supply is 50,209,206 coins. The Reddit community for LOCGame is https://reddit.com/r/LOCGame. LOCGame’s official Twitter account is @LOCgameio.
Buying and Selling LOCGame
