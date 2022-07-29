Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) Short Interest Update

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 469.6% from the June 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGIQ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.29. 36,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,943. Logiq has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83.

Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.24. Logiq had a negative return on equity of 68.40% and a negative net margin of 53.59%. The company had revenue of $8.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million. Analysts forecast that Logiq will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Logiq, Inc provides e-commerce solutions in the European Union, Southeast Asia, Africa, South Korea, and North America. It provides AppLogiq, a Platform-as-a-Service platform that enables small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) to establish their point-of-presence on the web. The company also offers DataLogiq, a digital marketing analytics business unit that offers proprietary data management, audience targeting, and other digital marketing services to enhance an SMB's discovery and branding within the e-commerce landscape.

