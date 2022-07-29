Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Stake Boosted by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 98.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 711,494 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352,859 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $44,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth $40,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 51.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

LPX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,635 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $572,777.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,780.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPX opened at $62.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.64 and its 200-day moving average is $65.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.62. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $79.77.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.54. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 105.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.93 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

