Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $239.63.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $190.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.04.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 111.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,615 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 7,185 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.7% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19.5% during the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 97.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after buying an additional 17,223 shares during the period. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.5% during the second quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 78,987 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,797,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.