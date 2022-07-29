Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) PT Lowered to $105.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Susquehanna Bancshares to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LITE. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Monday, June 6th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $109.38.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $88.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 0.90. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $73.97 and a fifty-two week high of $108.90.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $395.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.16 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $292,937.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,339.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 4,000.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Lumentum by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

