Lundin Gold Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Lundin Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 26th. Cormark analyst N. Dion anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on LUG. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.91.
Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$274.21 million for the quarter.
Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.
