Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Cut to C$10.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LUN. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$16.50 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.90.

Lundin Mining Stock Up 3.9 %

TSE:LUN traded up C$0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$7.27. 2,569,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,227,919. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$6.73 and a 12-month high of C$14.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.66 billion and a PE ratio of 4.18.

Insider Activity at Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The mining company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 1.1032024 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,088,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,272,698 shares in the company, valued at C$1,048,217,135.82. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,720,100 shares of company stock worth $17,286,152.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

