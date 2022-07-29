Lympo (LYM) Trading 34% Higher Over Last Week

Lympo (LYM) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Lympo has a market capitalization of $2.88 million and approximately $62,317.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lympo has traded up 34% against the US dollar. One Lympo coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,726.46 or 1.00027682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003886 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002156 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00128330 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00032816 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC.

About Lympo

Lympo is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO. Lympo’s official website is lympo.io. The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io.

Buying and Selling Lympo

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

