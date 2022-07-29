Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) shares fell 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $61.00 and last traded at $61.10. 444 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 210,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDGL. B. Riley lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $131.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.88.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.75) by $0.39. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

