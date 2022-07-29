Maecenas (ART) Price Up 25.2% Over Last 7 Days

Maecenas (ART) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 29th. In the last week, Maecenas has traded 25.2% higher against the dollar. One Maecenas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maecenas has a market capitalization of $45,671.05 and $32.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maecenas alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,020.46 or 0.99957533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003964 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 35.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003422 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002128 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00128378 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00032199 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004153 BTC.

About Maecenas

ART is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas. The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maecenas

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maecenas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maecenas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.