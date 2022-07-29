Marlin Trading Up 24.2% Over Last Week (POND)

Marlin (POND) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 29th. Over the last week, Marlin has traded up 24.2% against the US dollar. One Marlin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. Marlin has a market capitalization of $60.20 million and $22.88 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Marlin

Marlin’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 5,033,753,055 coins and its circulating supply is 3,906,753,055 coins. The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro.

Buying and Selling Marlin

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

