Masco (NYSE:MAS) Receives “Maintains” Rating from UBS Group

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.17.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MAS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.25. 26,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,372,170. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $46.27 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.40 and its 200-day moving average is $55.31.

Insider Activity at Masco

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,870.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Masco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,917,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,117,802,000 after purchasing an additional 688,373 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Masco by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,502,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $807,701,000 after purchasing an additional 221,519 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Masco by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,453,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,971,000 after purchasing an additional 315,343 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Masco by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,870,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,445,000 after purchasing an additional 751,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,386,000 after purchasing an additional 100,336 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Masco

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.