Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Silvant Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Silvant Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 1.8% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,475,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc increased its stake in Mastercard by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $35,080,137.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,054,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,330,742,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 318,982 shares of company stock worth $105,338,500. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $353.62. 19,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,935,332. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $334.81 and its 200-day moving average is $348.41. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $303.65 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The stock has a market cap of $343.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.43.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

