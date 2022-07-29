Mastercard (NYSE:MA) PT Raised to $440.00 at Truist Financial

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.84% from the stock’s current price.

MA has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.43.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $352.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $303.65 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $334.81 and a 200 day moving average of $348.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 318,982 shares of company stock worth $105,338,500. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.