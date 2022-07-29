Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 756,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,218 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Match Group worth $82,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 547.5% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 34,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 29,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $72.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.19. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.33 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.92.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.03 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 220.83% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTCH. Cowen lowered their target price on Match Group from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $81.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

