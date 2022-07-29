Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Maxar Technologies Inc. (TSE:MAXR – Get Rating) rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$33.94 and last traded at C$33.79. Approximately 20,995 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 91,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.91.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$38.46.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

