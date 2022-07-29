McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,891 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price target on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

McDonald’s Stock Performance

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $263.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $247.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

