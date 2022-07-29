MCF Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in American International Group by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $50.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.44 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The firm has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.05.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.07%.

AIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

