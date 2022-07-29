MCF Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $40.64 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $24.49 and a 1 year high of $49.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.75.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

