MCF Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)

MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 57,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSTX. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $577,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $58,000. 41.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PSTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Poseida Therapeutics from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Poseida Therapeutics from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Poseida Therapeutics Stock Down 6.3 %

NASDAQ:PSTX opened at $2.51 on Friday. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $157.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

