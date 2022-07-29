MCF Advisors LLC Makes New $249,000 Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total value of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,033,167,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 318,982 shares of company stock valued at $105,338,500. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mastercard Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.00.

Mastercard stock opened at $352.45 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $303.65 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

