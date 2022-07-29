MCF Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Gpwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 89,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $49.00 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $55.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.76.

