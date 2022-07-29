MCF Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 244,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,264,000 after purchasing an additional 29,247 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $150,857,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE:BMY opened at $74.70 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $80.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.45. The company has a market cap of $159.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.45.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.60%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMY. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “maintains” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.36.
Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb
In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
