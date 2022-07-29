MCF Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 244,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,264,000 after purchasing an additional 29,247 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $150,857,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:BMY opened at $74.70 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $80.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.45. The company has a market cap of $159.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMY. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “maintains” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.36.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.