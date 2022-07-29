MCF Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HDV. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of HDV stock opened at $102.70 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.48 and a 1-year high of $110.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.20.

